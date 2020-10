More than six kilometers of illegally set fishing nets were found and destroyed in Issyk-Kul lake during a raid. The State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A resident of Balykchi engaged in fishing was detained on Chu river, and a resident of Semiz-Bel village with a firearm — in Kuuaky area. He did not have appropriate permits. The weapon was seized. The materials were sent to Kochkor District Department of Internal Affairs.

The State Ecological and Technical Inspectorate warns that illegal encroachment on objects of fauna, flora and fish stocks is punishable by the legislation of Kyrgyzstan.