11:06
USD 81.67
EUR 96.08
RUB 1.05
English

Competition for filling vacant posts at EEC departments announced

The Government’s Office of Kyrgyzstan announced qualification selection of candidates from Kyrgyzstan to participate in the competition for filling vacant positions at the departments of the Eurasian Economic Commission. Website of the Cabinet of Ministers reports.

Four positions of directors of the departments of statistics, customs infrastructure, labor migration, social protection, and functioning of internal markets are vacant as of today.

Candidates must know the legislation of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union in the relevant field, international treaties and acts that constitute the law of the Eurasian Economic Union. In addition, they must know the practice of applying laws in the EAEU and international experience and have special knowledge in the field corresponding to their job responsibilities.

Documents of those wishing to take the vacant positions are accepted until November 13, 2020.
link: https://24.kg/english/171203/
views: 93
Print
Related
Guidelines for studying drug safety in EAEU approved
Sergei Glazyev proposes to form Eurasian monetary and financial system
Chairman of EEC Board congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his appointment
Transitional period for new regulations on food products announced
EAEU Governments instructed to simplify cabotage transport system
EAEU simplifies rules for transportation of products and non-food items
EEC proposes to abandon currency control in settlements in EAEU currencies
EEC, EAEU financial institutions launch Eurasian business initiatives contest
Head of EEC meets with Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek
New EEC Head to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Nature of Kyrgyzstan reminds Pakistani Muhammad Ismail Leghari of his homeland Nature of Kyrgyzstan reminds Pakistani Muhammad Ismail Leghari of his homeland
Aida Ismailova relieved of her post as Deputy Prime Minister Aida Ismailova relieved of her post as Deputy Prime Minister
Unknown people beat students from Pakistan in Bishkek Unknown people beat students from Pakistan in Bishkek
Presidential elections: Nomination of candidates to last until November 15 Presidential elections: Nomination of candidates to last until November 15
29 October, Thursday
10:30
Akylbek Sariev returns to Central Election Commission Akylbek Sariev returns to Central Election Commission
10:25
Competition for filling vacant posts at EEC departments announced
09:49
Robin Ord-Smith: Political instability has hit the economy hard
09:28
Guidelines for studying drug safety in EAEU approved
28 October, Wednesday
21:19
Unknown people beat students from Pakistan in Bishkek
20:57
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 731.4 per citizen
20:49
Three teenagers die in traffic accident in Osh city
18:44
Sadyr Japarov and members of Government take oath in Parliament
18:07
New building of Infectious Diseases Hospital with 100 beds opened in Bishkek