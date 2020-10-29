Competition for filling vacant posts at EEC departments announced

The Government’s Office of Kyrgyzstan announced qualification selection of candidates from Kyrgyzstan to participate in the competition for filling vacant positions at the departments of the Eurasian Economic Commission. Website of the Cabinet of Ministers reports.

Four positions of directors of the departments of statistics, customs infrastructure, labor migration, social protection, and functioning of internal markets are vacant as of today.

Candidates must know the legislation of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union in the relevant field, international treaties and acts that constitute the law of the Eurasian Economic Union. In addition, they must know the practice of applying laws in the EAEU and international experience and have special knowledge in the field corresponding to their job responsibilities.

Documents of those wishing to take the vacant positions are accepted until November 13, 2020.