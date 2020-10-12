23:28
Farid Niyazov placed in pretrial detention center until December 10

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek considered a measure of restriction for those accused of the October 9 riots.

Judge Chyngyz Berdimuratov placed the ex-chief of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Farid Niyazov in the pretrial detention center 1.

The former official will be in custody until December 10.

Riots in Kyrgyzstan began on October 5 after thousands of people held rally to protest the outcome of the parliamentary elections. On October 6, the Central Election Commission of the republic was forced to annul them, declaring them invalid.

A rally was held on Ala-Too square on October 9, during which its participants were stoned and pelted with bottles. Several people were injured.

The State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs detained Almazbek Atambayev and his supporters, activist Temirlan Sultanbekov, ex-chief of the Presidential Administration Farid Niyazov, former employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security Kanat Sagymbaev, as well as the ex-Deputy Interior Minister Kursan Asanov.
