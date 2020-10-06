Plenipotentiary Representative of Government in Talas region resigns

Marat Murataliev, Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government of Kyrgyzstan in Talas region, resigned. Information was confirmed by his office.

A rally is being held in front of the regional administration.

«There are 300-400 people. When the people came, Marat Murataliev came out and announced that he had resigned. People are discussing a candidate for the post of head of the region. The protesters plan to go to the Regional Department of Internal Affairs,» local officials said.

The protesters do not let anyone into the building of the regional administration.