14:57
USD 79.08
EUR 93.03
RUB 1.04
English

Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops after intervention

Situation on the foreign exchange market has stabilized after an intervention of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan. Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar slightly dropped.

Today the American currency is bought for 78.7-78.8 soms and sold for 79.1-79.3 soms. It has depreciated by 30 tyiyns for 24 hours.

The nominal exchange rate was set by the National Bank at 79,0828 (0.45 percent growth).

But the exchange rate of the Russian ruble has grown a little. Today it is bought for 1,035-1,045 soms, and sold for 1,055-1.06 soms. Its official exchange rate is 1,0396 (growth of 0.31 percent).  
link: https://24.kg/english/164711/
views: 108
Print
Related
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells $ 6.6 mln to support depreciating som
U.S. dollar appreciates by 30 tyiyns for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar exceeds 79 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar reaches 79 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar exceeds 78 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar reaches 78 soms in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. dollar appreciates by 30 tyiyns for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops below 78 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar exceeds 78 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar close to 79 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
American Noah Bratcher dreams of living and working in Kyrgyzstan American Noah Bratcher dreams of living and working in Kyrgyzstan
37-year-old man shoots himself in Issyk-Ata district 37-year-old man shoots himself in Issyk-Ata district
Foreigner wanted for terrorism arrested in Bishkek Foreigner wanted for terrorism arrested in Bishkek
Elections 2020: Criminal cases were initiated against 221 candidates Elections 2020: Criminal cases were initiated against 221 candidates
10 September, Thursday
14:44
President of Kyrgyzstan visits washing machines production plant President of Kyrgyzstan visits washing machines product...
14:18
Football player of national team of Kyrgyzstan moves to Russian club
14:00
Son of high-ranking official suspected of vehicle robbery in Kant
13:43
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops after intervention
13:37
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 27.7 million people globally