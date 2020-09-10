Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops after intervention

Situation on the foreign exchange market has stabilized after an intervention of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan. Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar slightly dropped.

Today the American currency is bought for 78.7-78.8 soms and sold for 79.1-79.3 soms. It has depreciated by 30 tyiyns for 24 hours.

The nominal exchange rate was set by the National Bank at 79,0828 (0.45 percent growth).

But the exchange rate of the Russian ruble has grown a little. Today it is bought for 1,035-1,045 soms, and sold for 1,055-1.06 soms. Its official exchange rate is 1,0396 (growth of 0.31 percent).