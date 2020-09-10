Online meeting of Intergovernmental Commission to be held on September 21

Meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission of Russia and Kyrgyzstan on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation will be held on September 21 online. The Foreign Minister of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, announced yesterday, opening a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov, TASS reports.

«The issue of the Intergovernmental Commission has already been decided. Meeting your wishes, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksey Overchuk is ready to hold it on September 21,» Sergey Lavrov said.

According to him, the visit of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to Kyrgyzstan will take place as soon as the epidemiological situation allows.

Sergey Lavrov also proposed September 14 as a date for the 5 + 1 negotiations with participation of the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Russia online.