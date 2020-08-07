Border incident: Police start pre-trial proceedings

Pre-trial proceedings have been started on the fact of yesterday’s incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan reported.
Police officers are carrying out intensive awareness-rising work among the population. The situation at the border is relatively stable.
The facts were registered. Pre-trial proceedings have begun under Article 130 «Attempted Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
A border guard of the Kyrgyz Republic was wounded in the course of the incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the border in Batken region yesterday at about 5.00 am. Tajikistan reported death of a local resident.