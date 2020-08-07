Border incident: Police start pre-trial proceedings

Pre-trial proceedings have been started on the fact of yesterday’s incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Police officers are carrying out intensive awareness-rising work among the population. The situation at the border is relatively stable.

«In Eki-Tash area of ​​Batken region unknown persons from Tajikistan fired, presumably from a hunting rifle, at a serviceman of the Kyrgyz State Border Service. As a result, he was wounded and received medical aid. On the same day, a 65-year-old resident of Kok-Tash village was working on his land plot, and shots were fired from Tajikistan. The man received a gunshot wound and was taken to the regional hospital,» the Department of Internal Affairs informed.

The facts were registered. Pre-trial proceedings have begun under Article 130 «Attempted Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

A border guard of the Kyrgyz Republic was wounded in the course of the incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the border in Batken region yesterday at about 5.00 am. Tajikistan reported death of a local resident.