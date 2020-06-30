12:23
Preliminary reserve of medical personnel includes 870 people

A list of medical workers has been formed in Kyrgyzstan for inclusion in the personnel reserve, which includes 870 people. The Information Support Department of the Government Office reported.

According to it, 518 people are on the list in Bishkek, 42 — ​​in Chui region, 76 — in Issyk-Kul region, 70 — in Talas region, 67 — in Naryn region, 8 — in Jalal-Abad region, 48 — in Batken region, 41 — in Osh and Osh region.

There are 207 people from medical educational organizations in the reserve. In total, 302 resident physicians are in the reserve.

«A five-day program has been developed for training multidisciplinary medical teams — reservists. The training is planned to be carried out remotely with practical training on the basis of hospitals and departments of higher educational institutions. It will begin tomorrow,» the statement says.

Earlier, the Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Sabirzhan Abdikarimov admitted the lack of medical personnel. He said that he was mobilizing employees of medical universities and resident physicians.
