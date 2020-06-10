14:07
One person comes to participate in rally in support of George Floyd

A rally in support of an African-American George Floyd was to be held in Bishkek today, but only one person came to participate in it.

An activist Denis Reut came to Gorky mini park in Bishkek to hold one-person picket and express his civic position. «I am here as a private person. I saw an announcement on social media that a rally will be organized. But, as you see, no one came. I believe that unlawful violence by the state is unacceptable anywhere in the world: in America, Kyrgyzstan, and in any other country,» he said.

Three policemen controlled order during the failed protest.

The organizers themselves decided to cancel the rally for safety reasons and to prevent provocations.

On May 25, a police officer Derek Chauvin during arrest of 46-year-old African American George Floyd in Minneapolis (USA) knelt on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes while he was handcuffed and lying face down in the street. The man died in the hospital, and the video shot by eyewitnesses caused protests. They covered most of the United States, and then protests were held in the UK and France.
