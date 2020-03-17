18:18
Import of medical masks into Kyrgyzstan exempted from VAT

Medical face masks are exempt from value added tax upon their delivery and import into the territory of Kyrgyzstan. The decision was signed by the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

Such a decision was made to provide the population with the medical products. Therefore, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced amendments to the decree on approval of the list of medicines exempted from VAT on delivery and import into the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

Recall, the World Health Organization has announced the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. The main recommendation of the WHO for the population is, among other things, mandatory wearing of medical face masks.

