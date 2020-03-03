Lawsuit against Turkish Ambassador. Ex-Foreign Minister loses case

Former Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Askar Aitmatov lost the case on a lawsuit to defend honor and dignity against Pro Media Plus Public Foundation on the statement by an Ambassador of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan Cengiz Kamil Firat. Office of the Pervomaisky District Court informed 24.kg news agency.

Related news Lawsuit against Ambassador of Turkey: Askar Aitmatov changes claims

The court dismissed the lawsuit regarding invalidation of the information sent out by the Turkish Embassy in Kyrgyzstan in the state language and posted on the website Kaktus.media (founder of Pro Media Plus Public Foundation). The court also dismissed the claim to invalidate the information in Russian.

Recall, the son of Chingiz Aitmatov and the ex-Foreign Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic filed a civil lawsuit to protect his honor, dignity and business reputation. Askar Aitmatov demanded to announce accusations made by the Turkish Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic about his involvement in the terrorist organization of Fethullah Gulen (FETO) invalid and defaming his honor and dignity.