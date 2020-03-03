19:28
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Lawsuit against Turkish Ambassador. Ex-Foreign Minister loses case

Former Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Askar Aitmatov lost the case on a lawsuit to defend honor and dignity against Pro Media Plus Public Foundation on the statement by an Ambassador of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan Cengiz Kamil Firat. Office of the Pervomaisky District Court informed 24.kg news agency.

Related news
Lawsuit against Ambassador of Turkey: Askar Aitmatov changes claims
The court dismissed the lawsuit regarding invalidation of the information sent out by the Turkish Embassy in Kyrgyzstan in the state language and posted on the website Kaktus.media (founder of Pro Media Plus Public Foundation). The court also dismissed the claim to invalidate the information in Russian.

Recall, the son of Chingiz Aitmatov and the ex-Foreign Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic filed a civil lawsuit to protect his honor, dignity and business reputation. Askar Aitmatov demanded to announce accusations made by the Turkish Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic about his involvement in the terrorist organization of Fethullah Gulen (FETO) invalid and defaming his honor and dignity.
link: https://24.kg/english/145404/
views: 91
Print
Related
Ataturk park to be repaired at the expense of Turkey
Earthquake in Turkey: Nine people killed in province where ethnic Kyrgyz live
Lawsuit against Ambassador of Turkey: Askar Aitmatov changes claims
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Turkey discuss World Nomad Games by phone
Kyrgyzstanis pay $ 50 more for work visa to Turkey due to intermediary
Head of Kyrgyzstan condoles with President of Turkey over deaths under avalanche
Work visa to Turkey costs Kyrgyzstanis $ 80 instead of $ 30
Sooronbai Jeenbekov condoles with Turkey in connection with earthquake
Askar Aitmatov sues Ambassador of Turkey. Cengiz Firat ignores hearings
Citizen of Turkey detained with fake passport during entry into Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan imposes entry restrictions for citizens of several countries Kyrgyzstan imposes entry restrictions for citizens of several countries
Foreigners arriving from countries with coronavirus can not enter Kyrgyzstan Foreigners arriving from countries with coronavirus can not enter Kyrgyzstan
Total number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85,000 people Total number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85,000 people
Truck crashes into store in Bishkek Truck crashes into store in Bishkek
3 March, Tuesday
18:34
Sooronbai Jeenbekov comments on rally in support of Sadyr Japarov Sooronbai Jeenbekov comments on rally in support of Sad...
18:25
Lawsuit against Turkish Ambassador. Ex-Foreign Minister loses case
18:14
Dora the Explorer, Shimmer and Shine to speak Kyrgyz
18:05
Almost 10,000 HIV-positive registered in Kyrgyzstan
16:37
22 parties to participate in elections of deputies to City Councils