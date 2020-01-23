Database automation at Social Development Ministry saves 1 billion soms

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the Minister of Labor and Social Development Ulukbek Kochkorov. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

During the meeting, the head of state discussed with the minister implementation of a decree on declaring 2020 the Year of Regional Development, Digitalization of the Country and Support for Children.

The President noted that in the framework of the decree, priority should be given to two areas — automation of the process of providing social services and ensuring effective social protection of children and childhood, aimed at supporting the institution of the family.

The Minister of Labor and Social Development Ulukbek Kochkorov said that, as of today, two automated databases — the Corporate Information System of Social Assistance and the Information System of Labor Market are functioning at the ministry.

He emphasized that the automation allowed saving up to 1 billion soms, which were targeted for social assistance.

In addition, it became possible to increase the number of recipients of child benefits by 60,000 children and, due to cost savings, to improve the quality and quantity of services provided to people with disabilities.

By the end of 2019, more than 860,000 certificates and data have been received in electronic format. After connection to Tunduk system in July last year, this indicator amounted to about 23,000 certificates and data.

«At the same time, the procedure for assigning one-time payment balaga suyunchu at birth of the child was simplified and completely automated, and bureaucratic red-taping was eliminated. This type of payment is assigned according to the «single window» principle — when a child is born, an electronic application is filled out and balaga suyunchu is paid within two working days. Previously, payments were made within a month. An automated database of children in difficult situation has been developed. A pilot project is being carried out in five districts of the country. The relevant government agencies will be connected to it, which will allow to quickly respond and make decisions on emerging issues. It will be fully launched in March 2020,» the Presidential Administration said.