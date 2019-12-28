16:33
Introduction of automated fuel sale control system postponed for six months

Government of Kyrgyzstan decided to postpone introduction of some components of fiscalization of tax procedures in the country. Press service of the Cabinet reported.

Project on mandatory use of electronic invoices was extended until April 1, 2020 and the project on use of automated fuel control systems at gas filling stations was extended until July 1, 2020.

The decision was made for the possibility of a smooth switch to new systems and support of business entities. Numerous appeals of taxpayers and held working meetings with representatives of the business community also played their role.
