Additional buildings of 15 schools to be constructed by September 2020

Construction of 15 new additional buildings for secondary schools in Bishkek, Osh and Chui region will be completed by the beginning of the school year. The Head of the Capital Construction Department of Chui region under the Department of Housing and Civil Construction of the Kyrgyz Republic Erkin Abdyrazakov stated at a press conference.

«These are seven schools in Bishkek, seven — in Chui region and one — in Osh city. Currently, additional buildings for two of them are constructed. In particular, extension for the secondary school in Selektsionnoye village is designed for 500 students, and for the gymnasium No. 12 — for 384 students. At the moment, 41 million soms have been allocated from the budget of the republic,» he said.

Erkin Abdyrazakov noted that the construction of two additional buildings would be completed in May next year. Commissioning of the remaining additional buildings of 13 schools is scheduled for September 2020.

The official said that 799.3 million soms were allocated from the Single Deposit Account for the construction of 15 educational institutions and additional buildings for 2019, emphasizing that the estimated cost of the facilities was about 941.9 million.

«Construction work has begun on nine sites, three contractors have been chosen, the contract is at the stage of signing, bidding proposals have been opened for two schools, and one more is scheduled for December 26 this year,» added Erkin Abdyrazakov.