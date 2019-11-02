Two new pedestrian zones to appear in Bishkek

Two more pedestrian zones will appear in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

City services began to improve public spaces at the intersections of Akhunbaev and Tynaliev Streets, as well as Manas Avenue and Ryskulov Street (next to Ocean store).

«At the intersection of Akhunbaev and Tynaliev Streets, Tazalyk employees lay paving stones, install curbs, and make benches. Bishkeksvet municipal enterprise installed 76 modern LED lamps, exclusive supports for them were made in the company’s own workshop.

Employees of Bishkekzelenkhoz brought plant soil,» the city administration noted.

The municipality added that preparatory work for improvement of the public space was underway near Ocean store.