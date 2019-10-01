Kyrgyzstan plans to ban issue of licenses to new companies

It is proposed to prohibit issue of licenses for the right to use subsoil for the purpose of development by companies with less than five years of experience in the field of subsoil use. The State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of Kyrgyzstan submitted such amendments for public discussion.

It is noted that an exception will be made only for companies with state shares and licensing of groundwater, fresh, mineral and thermal mineral waters. It is proposed to revoke licenses in cases when companies hold them for more than two years without an intention to carry out activities.

It is planned to set a requirement for mining companies to purchase at least 80 percent of goods and services in Kyrgyzstan. In addition, companies will be obliged to hire at least 85 percent of citizens of Kyrgyzstan.