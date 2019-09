Border guards of Aidarken border detachment discovered and destroyed more than 2 tons of wild hemp. Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

During operational activities conducted as a part of the special border operation «Solidarity 2019», border guards, together with employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, discovered crops of wild hemp near the state border.

The hemp was burned down after a commission examination.