Russian Foreign Ministry comments on situation around Andrey Malakhov

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia believes that the situation around the TV show of a TV presenter Andrey Malakhov is not related to bilateral relations between the Russian Federation and Kyrgyzstan. Interfax reported with reference to the ministry.

The statement says that the point of view of Andrey Malakhov is the opinion of the journalist, his personal view of the situation. «We recommend the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Moscow to use the law of the host country on the media with regard to the right of reply,» the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry explained that the representative of the Russian Embassy was not called on to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic in connection with the show of Andrey Malakhov.

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan called on the Deputy Ambassador of Russia to the country due to Pryamoy Efir TV show of Andrey Malakhov. The reason for this was the words of the TV presenter about the traffic accident, in which Alexander Marugov, the son of Vladimir Marugov, co-owner of «Meat Empire» and «Ozeretsky Sausages», died. The presenter himself said that «he did not want to offend anyone and he was misunderstood.»

On September 24, during the TV show on Russia-1 TV channel, its host Andrey Malakhov and his guests accused Kyrgyzstani Islambek Akbarov of a contract murder.

A motorcyclist and a taxi, the driver of which was a 22-year-old citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, collided in the Russian capital on Frunzenskaya Embankment on July 8. The motorcycle driver passed away.