World Cleanup Day. Tazalyk picks up 360 tons of garbage

After mass cleanups on the World Cleanup Day, Tazalyk municipal enterprise picked up 360 tons of garbage. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

According to preliminary data from the city administration, 91,800 residents took part in the citywide cleanup.

All collected garbage — 360 tons — was picked up by employees of Tazalyk. At least 180 loaders and 70 units of special equipment were involved in the work.

The city administration reminded that cleanups were held throughout the country on September 21. Citizens, absolutely all employees of the city administration and its structural divisions, district services, as well as organizations, enterprises and business entities took an active part in cleaning the capital.