President of Kazakhstan to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in November

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan in November. This became known during a meeting of the Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Dastanbek Dzhumabekov with the Chairman of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin at the fourth meeting of Speakers of Parliaments of the countries of Eurasia.

A summit of the CSTO Heads of State is also planned in Bishkek in November. Its date is not known so far.

Recall, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on May 28-29 during a visit to Kazakhstan. The parties discussed bilateral cooperation. The head of state invited the leader of the neighboring republic to visit Kyrgyzstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has already visited the Kyrgyz Republic. He participated in a meeting of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which was held in Bishkek just a couple of days after his inauguration.