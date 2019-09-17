Border conflict: Situation relatively stable

Situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is assessed as relatively stable. The State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

It is planned to hold a meeting of border representatives and representatives of local authorities of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan today. The State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic will be represented by the Chief of the General Staff — First Deputy Chairman of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic, Colonel Abdikarim Alimbaev. The Tajik delegation will be headed by the Chief of the General Staff — First Deputy Commander of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan, Major General Hikmatullo Pirakov.

According to updated data, 13 people — 7 servicemen and 6 civilians of Kyrgyzstan — got various injuries during the shootout on September 16, 2019 on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border and are currently at Isfana hospital. Two of them are in serious condition. The remaining 11 people will be transported by military transport aircraft of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic to medical institutions of Bishkek.

Recall, Tajik citizens began construction work in disputed section of the border in Maksat village of Leilek district, Batken region on September 14.