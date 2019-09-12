10:59
Cloud-based electronic signatures appear in Kyrgyzstan

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan have an access to cloud-based electronic signatures now. Press service of the State Registration Service reported.

The electronic signature is a complete replacement for handwritten one. The main difference of the cloud-based — all operations are transferred to an external service.

«Thus, user of electronic signature is freed from strict binding to a workplace,» the state service noted.

First, cloud-based electronic signatures will be issued in public service centers of Bishkek, and from September 23 — in regional ones. «It costs 345 soms: 250 soms for a «cloud» for one year and 90 soms for the signature itself. This also includes bank’s fee — 5 soms,» the State Registration Service said.

Consultation can be obtained at SRS call center 119, in case of problems with the signatures by phone: 0312986190, extension 443, 446.
