Farmers supplying products to EEU to encounter new problems from July 1

Reports of exporters and importers will be accepted only with use of a digital signature by the decision of the State Tax Service from July 1. This will create problems for small businesses. The head of the Association of Suppliers Gulnara Uskenbaeva told at the first meeting of the Committee on Industry and Entrepreneurship.

According to her, the system of the state-owned enterprise Infocom is not integrated with the database of the State Tax Service. But an electronic digital signature (EDS) costs only 90 soms at the state-owned company. But instead, a farmer who wants to sell goods in the EEU countries will have to go to Bishkek and obtain EDS in a private company.

«There are two companies that provide EDS service. But you need to buy equipment for the signature. As a result, a farmer will have to pay 1,900 soms. Only then he or she can return home and with the help of EDS to get the necessary document for the export of goods. I ask you to pay attention to this problem,» Gulnara Uskenbaeva said.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov replied that the question was raised correctly. It must be studied.