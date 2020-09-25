Taxpayers have to file tax returns electronically from January 1, 2021

Organizations and individual entrepreneurs of Kyrgyzstan will have to file their tax returns electronically from January 1, 2021. The State Tax Service of the country reported.

From the new year, the tax returns will be accepted in the form of an electronic document signed with a qualified electronic signature. Therefore, the STS asks taxpayers to acquire a qualified electronic signature in advance.

«The electronic signature can be purchased from specialized operators (Infocom under the State Registration Service, Dostek, Ubr), which have been accredited by an authorized state body in the field of electronic government,» the Tax Service said.

VAT payers, importers and exporters of goods have already filing their tax returns using the electronic digital signature since July 1, 2019.

«Digitalization of tax returns of taxpayers is one of the main components of fiscalization of tax procedures SMART Salym in the framework of providing tax services online and creation of favorable conditions for entrepreneurs,» the State Tax Service said.