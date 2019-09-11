13:40
Drunk policeman threatens Kyrgyzstanis with pistol in Moscow

Police officer of Tverskoy police department attacked Kyrgyz migrants and then beat his colleague. Baza Telegram channel reports.

According to preliminary data, a street conflict involving police officer Pyotr Blednov broke out, during which he took out a gun and began to threaten migrants from Kyrgyzstan with it. Other police officers arrived at the scene and detained their colleague.

«He told them that he was on vacation and everything was fine. The policeman was taken to the police department, where he suddenly attacked a duty officer and hit him in the face with his fist,» the message says.

According to Baza channel, a strong smell of alcohol emanated from the rowdy. He is in the temporary detention center, and the beaten officer was taken to a hospital with broken nose.
