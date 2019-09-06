Government to return Kyrgyz children from Iraq

Government of Kyrgyzstan addressed the issue of return of children — citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic staying in the Republic of Iraq. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

An interagency group has been created, which will soon leave for Baghdad to draw up documents for return of the children to Kyrgyzstan.

«The group has developed an action plan for further rehabilitation and reintegration of the children with involvement of appropriate qualified specialists, including psychologists and theologians. The Government has worked out all the issues on organization of return of the children to the country. Events and negotiations with the official authorities of Iraq are under the personal control of the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev,» the Government said.

In addition, information on whereabouts and number of citizens of Kyrgyzstan in the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic is being clarified.

The Government also thanked concerned citizens for their readiness to provide assistance and support in the issue of return of the children.

«At the same time, we urge not to politicize this issue. All negotiations with the official authorities of Iraq on repatriation of the children are conducted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Labor and Social Development, the Ministry of Health and other structures carry out preparatory measures for further rehabilitation and adaptation of the children,» said the Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov.