Kyrgyzstani detained in Iraq returned home — Foreign Affairs Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic commented on the situation with a citizen of Kyrgyzstan previously detained in Iraq. It has generated widespread attention on social media.

According to the ministry, information about the detention of A.B. Dzhenalieva began circulating on social media on November 7, 2025. Since then, the Kyrgyz Embassy in Kuwait has provided consular and legal assistance and cooperated with the relevant Iraqi authorities to protect the citizen’s rights.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, an embassy employee remained in constant contact with the Iraqi side until the matter was fully resolved and also maintained contact with the detainee’s relatives, providing them with up-to-date information.

As a result, a decision was made to forcibly deport the citizen for violating Iraqi immigration laws.

She returned to Kyrgyzstan on December 26, 2025.

The ministry reminded Kyrgyzstanis of the need to strictly comply with the laws of their host countries.