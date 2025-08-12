10:55
USD 87.43
EUR 101.89
RUB 1.10
English

More than 40 Kyrgyz women in Iraq need assistance to return to Kyrgyzstan

More than 40 women need to be repatriated from Iraq to Kyrgyzstan. Dastan Bekeshev, deputy of the Parliament, reported on his Telegram channel.

He noted that he had met with the relatives of these women.

«They also need to be returned to Kyrgyzstan, because they are our citizens, and the Constitution obliges us to take care of them. I hope that the president will not refuse their relatives this time and will assist in their return. More than 40 women are in poor conditions and need help,» the deputy wrote.

He added that he is preparing a letter to the president asking for help for the Kyrgyz women.

Since 2021, the Kyrgyz government has been conducting campaigns to return Kyrgyzstanis from Syria and Iraq. Earlier, it was reported that over the past years, more than 500 citizens have been returned, most of whom are minors.
link: https://24.kg/english/339258/
views: 103
Print
Related
Child marriage legalized in Iraq: Permissible age for girls is 9 years old
Employer takes away passports from Kyrgyz women in Iraq
Fire with casualties in Iraq: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences
41 Kyrgyzstanis kept in Iraqi prisons, two returned to homeland
National football team of Kyrgyzstan (U-20) loses to Iraq
400 children, 200 women - citizens of Kyrgyzstan are in prisons in Iraq, Syria
79 children returned from Iraqi prisons to Kyrgyzstan
About 40 women from Kyrgyzstan kept in Iraqi prisons
Children from Iraq to be handed over to families after issue of documents
President Sadyr Japarov visits children repatriated from Iraq
Popular
Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight
London to help create conditions for investing in renewable energy in Kyrgyzstan London to help create conditions for investing in renewable energy in Kyrgyzstan
Air KG Airlines ceases operations Air KG Airlines ceases operations
Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ
12 August, Tuesday
10:26
More than 40 Kyrgyz women in Iraq need assistance to return to Kyrgyzstan More than 40 Kyrgyz women in Iraq need assistance to r...
10:18
Osh City Hall receives 15 electric vehicles for municipal taxi service
10:00
More than 20 billion soms allocated for development of Osh city
09:57
Special, agricultural machinery for 41 million soms transferred to Naryn region
09:48
More than 80,000 QR codes at points of sale installed in Kyrgyzstan
11 August, Monday
18:10
President returns law on abolition of punishment for polygamy to Parliament
18:05
MES of Kyrgyzstan continues monitoring of high altitude lakes
17:45
Osh market vendors protest against demolition of trade outlets
17:36
ENT specialists from Kyrgyzstan’s National Center upgrade skills in Moscow