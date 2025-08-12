More than 40 Kyrgyz women in Iraq need assistance to return to Kyrgyzstan

More than 40 women need to be repatriated from Iraq to Kyrgyzstan. Dastan Bekeshev, deputy of the Parliament, reported on his Telegram channel.

He noted that he had met with the relatives of these women.

«They also need to be returned to Kyrgyzstan, because they are our citizens, and the Constitution obliges us to take care of them. I hope that the president will not refuse their relatives this time and will assist in their return. More than 40 women are in poor conditions and need help,» the deputy wrote.

He added that he is preparing a letter to the president asking for help for the Kyrgyz women.

Since 2021, the Kyrgyz government has been conducting campaigns to return Kyrgyzstanis from Syria and Iraq. Earlier, it was reported that over the past years, more than 500 citizens have been returned, most of whom are minors.