Court upholds ruling on suit of Kozhobek Ryspaev to newspaper

Court ruling to recover 300,000 soms from Achyk Sayasat newspaper in favor of the deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Kozhobek Ryspaev was upheld. Activist Adil Turdukulov posted on Facebook.

According to him, such a decision was made by the Bishkek City Court.

The parliament deputy sued the newspaper, which published an article «Ryspaevdi itten chygyryp koyushtu» («Ryspaev was led out the door ...») It says that the deputy moves from one party to another, author calls him " a chameleon." The Oktyabrsky District Court collected 300,000 soms from the newspaper in favor of the deputy.