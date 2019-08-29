17:32
Supporters of Tekebayev and Chotonov believe the politicians to be released

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek is currently considering petition of lawyers of the leader of Ata Meken political party Omurbek Tekebayev and the ex-Minister of Emergency Situations Duishenkul Chotonov for changing their preventive measure.

Supporters and relatives of the politicians gathered outside the courthouse are confident that the politicians will be released. In addition to flags and portraits, they also prepared a chapan. Ata Meken members already invite everyone to a banquet at the party’s headquarters.

Meanwhile, judge Ainura Satarova went to the deliberation room to make a decision.

On August 21, the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan sent the criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov for review due to newly discovered circumstances.

Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. Courts of all instances found them guilty of corruption.
