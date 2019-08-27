Kyrgyzstanis take 3rd place at Majorettes Sport World Cup

Young Kyrgyzstanis took the third place at the Majorettes Sport World Cup in Prague. President of the Majorettes Sport and Twirling Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic Oksana Polyanichko informed 24.kg news agency.

Representatives of the Czech Republic, Kyrgyzstan, Poland, Russia and Slovakia participated in the tournament. Four participants represented the Kyrgyz Republic. Erika Kazakbaeva and Samira Suleimanshoeva won a bronze medal in duo / trio nomination, baton discipline among the athletes at the age of 8-11.

The World Cup was also held there later. The best result of the Kyrgyzstanis is the fourth place.

Majorettes is a dance genre that originates from the drum majors (conductors of military orchestras). The first ever Majorettes Sport and Twirling Asian Championship was held in Bishkek in 2018.