In 2019, foreigners have adopted only one child from Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Labor and Social Development of the country informed 24.kg news agency.

At least 12 small citizens of Kyrgyzstan have been adopted through international agencies in 2017, and 20 — in 2018.

The ministry said that the adoption regulations consisted of corruption elements that allowed employees to agree to unlawful adoption. It is planned to revise them and develop new ones.