Henry Cejudo calls out Valentina Shevchenko to be UFC's first intergender champ

Ultimate Fighting Championship Flyweight and Bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo called out Kyrgyzstani Valentina Shevchenko.

On August 10, Valentina defended her UFC champion belt for the second time in two months, which she won in December 2018. Some experts consider her as one of the strongest MMA fighters in the world, regardless of weight or gender.

The following is a public service announcement for the supposed flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko. Signed, Triple C and soon to be The IGC. #bendtheknee @BulletValentina pic.twitter.com/kUQbCnmIWd — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 11, 2019

«Valentina Shevchenko, I have a message for you. I am looking to become the first-ever intergender champion that this world has ever seen. I’m calling you out. You can be the next to bend the knee to ‘Triple C,’» he said on a video, which he posted on social network.