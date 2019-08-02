Kyrgyz migrants transfer $ 19 billion to homeland over past 10 years

Over the past 10 years, migrants have transferred $ 19 billion to Kyrgyzstan. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced this at the first meeting of the Council on Relations with Compatriots Abroad.

According to him, over the same period, exports amounted to $ 18 billion, and the amount of investments received totalled $ 8.3 billion.

Related news Migrants from Kyrgyzstan to get free legal assistance in Moscow

«In other words, the contribution of our migrants exceeds the volume of our exports and direct investments. Money transfers of our migrants become an impulse to the development of the construction, financial, garment, transport sectors of the economy and communications, trade, services, and agriculture. Funds from our compatriots outside the country contribute to the creation of new jobs and help reduce unemployment. The money is spent on study of the children of migrants, on other needs of their families,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

The head of state stressed that in 2018, with the support of labor migrants and compatriots, 153 different foundations have been created, in particular, a development fund and a charity fund. They accumulated about 2 billion soms.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov added that the state was taking all measures to support labor migrants.