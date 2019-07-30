17:16
Electric Stations Company allocates 1.4 billion soms for imported coal

Electric Stations OJSC announced a tender for the supply of 400,000 tons of imported coal. The state procurement portal says.

At least 1,420 billion soms were allocated for the purchase of the fuel.

Calorific value of the coal should be not less than 5,500 kilocalories per kilogram. If a batch with a lower caloric content is delivered, product will be considered as non-compliant with contractual indicators and accepted at zero cost in an indisputable order. It cannot be returned to the supplier due to technological features of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant.

When supplying coal with a volatile content of more than 50 percent, the customer has the right to unilaterally refuse to fulfill the contract.

For several years, Shabyrkul coal has been bought for the capital’s HPP through the intermediary Rassvet Company. Electric Stations Company can not agree with Shabyrkul Komir JSC, as the company is ready to cooperate on full prepayment terms. Power engineers are not able to pay such an amount.
