Switzerland to allocate to Kyrgyzstan $ 968,100 for projects in agriculture

Switzerland will allocate $ 968,100 to Kyrgyzstan for projects in agriculture as part of creation of value chains in crop production. The Ministry of Economy reported.

An agreement on assistance was reached during the visit of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to Switzerland. In particular, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed on the economic development project «Expanding Access of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses to Markets by Strengthening Their Capacity on Compliance with Standards in Value Chain for Fruits.»

Issyk-Kul region has been chosen as the territory for the project for creation of a value chain.

The project aims to increase national competitiveness for fruits in accordance with quality requirements. It is planned to implement it within three years. The first works will begin in the autumn of 2019. The key partners of the project are the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Health, small and medium-sized businesses in the agricultural sector, farmers, and business associations.