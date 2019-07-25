Road to Issyk-Kul to be closed off on weekend

Temporary restrictions are imposed on the movement of all types of transport from Tamchi to Bosteri village from July 26 to July 28, 2019. Press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Restrictions are imposed in connection with the official visit of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to Kyrgyzstan.

The Main Traffic Safety Department asks the population to take the restrictions with understanding and to observe the rules of the road.

Drivers of heavy trucks and vehicles carrying dangerous goods and agricultural equipment are asked to choose an alternative route of movement — along the southern shore of Issyk-Kul lake.