Date of visit of Kyrgyzstan’s President to Tajikistan announced

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov will pay a working visit to Isfara on July 26 at the invitation of his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon. The head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Daniyar Sydykov told.

Related news President of Kyrgyzstan not to cancel visit to Tajikistan

During the talks, the parties will discuss topical issues of bilateral cooperation, including the processes of delimitation and demarcation of borders. Emphasis will also be put on the development of partnership in border areas, aimed at strengthening the good-neighborliness and friendship of the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Daniyar Sydykov added that the second round of talks between the two presidents will continue in Cholpon-Ata, where the meeting in Isfara will be summed up.

Recall, another conflict took place on Kyrgyz-Tajik border on July 22. As a result of the conflict, 17 local residents, police and border guards were injured. According to the Tajik side, one citizen of the Republic of Tajikistan died, other ten were injured.