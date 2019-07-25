Border conflict: Representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan hold talks

Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov and the Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Azim Ibrohim held a meeting on the situation on Kyrgyz-Tajik border. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The negotiations were held in the spirit of good neighborliness, mutual understanding and cooperation. As a result, an agreement was reached on the opening of Batken — Isfana and Isfara — Vorukh roads.

«The day before, we had productive negotiations with the Tajik side to resolve the situation in the border area. We talked with the local population about prevention of illegal actions. Additional joint patrols were organized. In addition, the patrols of the settlements in the border area have been intensified,» Zhenish Razakov said.

Services are operating as usual. The parties continue negotiations and exchange data on the situation.

Another conflict took place on Kyrgyz-Tajik border on July 22. As a result of the conflict, 17 local residents, police and border guards were injured. According to the Tajik side, one citizen of the Republic of Tajikistan died, other ten were injured.