Government of Kyrgyzstan launches new official website

Government of Kyrgyzstan launches a new official website. The Information Support Department of the office of the Prime Minister reported.

A new portal is being developed together with the State Committee for Information Technology and Communications. The new version will differ from the previous one by its multi-functionality, stable operation and design.

The launched website is built on a modern platform. Official opening of the new portal will take place in the near future. However, there may be technical problems in its work, since the database is being migrated from the old to the new website.

The information located on the old version of the portal www.gov.kg will be available to users in archive site mode.