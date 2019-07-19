15:29
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Government of Kyrgyzstan launches new official website

Government of Kyrgyzstan launches a new official website. The Information Support Department of the office of the Prime Minister reported.

A new portal is being developed together with the State Committee for Information Technology and Communications. The new version will differ from the previous one by its multi-functionality, stable operation and design.

The launched website is built on a modern platform. Official opening of the new portal will take place in the near future. However, there may be technical problems in its work, since the database is being migrated from the old to the new website.

The information located on the old version of the portal www.gov.kg will be available to users in archive site mode.
link:
views: 75
Print
Related
Members of Government of Kyrgyzstan take the oath
Head of Government Office of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Parliament approves new members of Government
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves report of Government
Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev considers his government as efficient
Government of Kyrgyzstan discusses state of affairs at Kumtor mine
Parliament deputies approve 3 candidates for posts in government
Parliamentary committee approves 3 candidates for government
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan adequately assesses shortcomings of government
Kyrgyz Government should inform citizens about new projects in advance
Popular
Officials and business of Kyrgyzstan develop new investment protection law Officials and business of Kyrgyzstan develop new investment protection law
Kyrgyz-Korean Business Forum: First agreements signed Kyrgyz-Korean Business Forum: First agreements signed
PRC’s policy in Xinjiang. Kyrgyzstan refrains from supporting China PRC’s policy in Xinjiang. Kyrgyzstan refrains from supporting China
Fire breaks out in Taatan shopping center in Bishkek Fire breaks out in Taatan shopping center in Bishkek