Low-income families in Bishkek to have electronic social passport

Bishkek City Administration presented an automated information system «Social Passport of Low-Income Family» today.

According to the city administration, the system includes:

Registration of an application and formation of a social passport of a low-income family in electronic form;

Obtaining information about an applicant from the State Registration Service, the Social Fund through Tunduk inter-agency electronic interaction system;

Automatic calculation of subsidies and benefits;

Formation of a single database of persons receiving allowances and benefits;

Drawing up of reports, formation of statistical data and electronic archive.

The Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Development Aliza Soltobekova said that the electronic social passport would allow people with disabilities or low-income families to reduce the time for collecting certificates.

«In some cases, the number of certificates will decrease 3-4 times. The first pilot project was launched in Sverdlovsk district. It will show how many poor people are registered in the area. A person can come, show a PIN, and an employee will immediately give him or her all the information,» she said.

Director of Infocom State Enterprise Ryskulbek Osmonaliev noted that Registry Office automated information system, Citizenship automated information system, the biometric base, Passport automated information system are tied to the e-certification program for the low-income people. He added that low-income families will no longer need certificates of property, real estate and transport.