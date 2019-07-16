Inflow of investments to Kyrgyzstan exceeds $ 176 million

In the first half of 2019, the inflow of foreign direct investment amounted to more than $ 176 million. The State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Aydin Sharsheev announced today at a conference dedicated to the protection of investors’ rights.

According to him, compared with the same period last year, the figure grew by 46 percent. The State Secretary noted that there was a growth dynamics. This is the achievement both of the government and businessmen, who, despite the difficulties, continue to do business in Kyrgyzstan.

«According to the Development Strategy of the country until 2040, creation of a favorable investment climate is one of the priorities. The Ministry of Economy is responsible for the policy of attraction of investment, the investment climate. We are doing a lot of work in this direction,» Aydin Sharsheev said.