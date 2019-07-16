14:36
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Inflow of investments to Kyrgyzstan exceeds $ 176 million

In the first half of 2019, the inflow of foreign direct investment amounted to more than $ 176 million. The State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Aydin Sharsheev announced today at a conference dedicated to the protection of investors’ rights.

According to him, compared with the same period last year, the figure grew by 46 percent. The State Secretary noted that there was a growth dynamics. This is the achievement both of the government and businessmen, who, despite the difficulties, continue to do business in Kyrgyzstan.

«According to the Development Strategy of the country until 2040, creation of a favorable investment climate is one of the priorities. The Ministry of Economy is responsible for the policy of attraction of investment, the investment climate. We are doing a lot of work in this direction,» Aydin Sharsheev said.
link:
views: 82
Print
Related
Investment inflow rate to Kyrgyzstan is positive, Prime Minister believes
Kyrgyzstan interested in Russian investments
Investments in Kyrgyzstan. Uzbekistan as an example to follow
Fear, risks, lack of guarantees. Why investor doesn't want to come to Kyrgyzstan
President concerned about decline in investments in Kyrgyzstan
Investments from Canada into Kyrgyzstan decrease 25.9 times in 2017
Prime Minister threatens with criminal liability for barriers to investors
Kyrgyzstan has 3 shortcomings that reduce investments in country
Almost a half of Kyrgyzstan's residents depend on labor migrants
Direct investments should become main resource in development of regions
Popular
Participant of rally in support of Atambayev summoned by SCNS Participant of rally in support of Atambayev summoned by SCNS
112 strains of toxic infectious diseases found in Kyrgyzstan 112 strains of toxic infectious diseases found in Kyrgyzstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in autumn Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in autumn
20 tons of smuggled duck breasts detained on border with Kazakhstan 20 tons of smuggled duck breasts detained on border with Kazakhstan