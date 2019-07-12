Leonid Maevsky charged with extortion of $ 50 million from bankers

Сo-owners of Alfa Bank Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven have been recognized as victims within the case on extortion from them of about $ 50 million by the former State Duma deputy Leonid Maevsky. Russian media reported.

The wealth of Fridman is estimated by Forbes at $ 15 billion, and Aven — at $ 5.2 billion.

According to media reports, a judge Alexander Merkulov voiced the materials in the Tverskoy Court of Moscow when considering the issue of extending the arrest of the former deputy. The documents submitted by the investigation included decisions to recognize Aven and Fridman as victims.

According to investigators, the accused extorted $ 50 million from the two billionaires, threatening to spread information that could harm them.

The criminal case against Leonid Maevsky was initiated on November 14, but the names of the victims were unknown. The next day, Maevsky was detained and accused of extortion. Former parliament member faces up to 15 years in prison.

The name of Leonid Maevsky is known in Kyrgyzstan in connection with the criminal case against the leader of Ata Meken party Omurbek Tekebayev. The statement of the businessman that, allegedly, in 2010 he transferred $ 1 million to Omurbek Tekebayev for positive decision on the sale of the cellular operator MegaCom, which the interim government nationalized, became the reason for charging the Kyrgyz opposition politician with corruption.

As a result, the leader of Ata Meken party Omurbek Tekebayev and the former minister of emergency situations Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. On July 16, the Supreme Court should review the Tekebayev — Chotonov case on the newly discovered evidence.