Sham doctor from Kyrgyzstan to spend four years in Russian prison

A sham doctor from Kyrgyzstan was convicted in Ulan-Ude city (Russia). Russian media reported.

The woman was found guilty of fraud and theft of property.

The court found out that the woman had been convincing people of her healing abilities and promising to cure them of their diseases from March 2015 to March 2016. She took money for rendered services.

Thus, as a result, the sham doctor stole the property and money of the victims for a total amount of more than 4.5 million rubles.

The court sentenced her to four years in general penal colony.