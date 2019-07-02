11:04
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Turkey abolishes work permit fee for Kyrgyzstanis

Turkey reduced the cost of drawing up documents necessary for work in the country for citizens of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

Such an agreement was reached earlier in the framework of the official visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Chingiz Aidarbekov to Turkey.

«In particular, the Ministry of Family, Labor and Social Services of Turkey abolished a work permit fee. Previously, it was $ 220, this amount included $ 17 for a value document. After the changes have been made, such a permit will be paid by a direct employer in Turkey,» the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

The ministry informs that the cost of the total package of documents necessary for work in Turkey is $ 80 at the Embassy of Turkey in Bishkek and it includes the following services:

  • Work visa issue — $ 30 (in accordance with previously reached agreements);
  • Visa Center service fee (outsourcing services) — $ 50.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that at the beginning of this year, citizens of Kyrgyzstan paid $ 283 to work in Turkey.
link:
views: 73
Print
Related
Ambassador of Turkey was urged not to interfere in Kyrgyzstan’s internal affairs
Several Kyrgyzstanis left on the street in Turkey
Police arrest citizen of Turkey wanted by Interpol in Bishkek
Turkey increases number of quotas for free treatment of Kyrgyzstanis
MFA of Kyrgyzstan comments on incident involving Ambassador of Turkey
Cost of work visas to Turkey for Kyrgyzstanis reduced
Iftar scandal. Foreign Ministry of Turkey supports its Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan
MFA not considering issue of assessing statement of Ambassador of Turkey to KR
Ambassador of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan leaves iftar of SDMK with scandal
Kyrgyzstan and Turkey discuss opening of Osh - Istanbul flight
Popular
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to raise income tax in mining sector Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to raise income tax in mining sector
Kyrgyzstani faces prison term in Russia for illegal crossing of border Kyrgyzstani faces prison term in Russia for illegal crossing of border
Some Bishkek districts to be left without gas for two days Some Bishkek districts to be left without gas for two days
Russian Ministry of Education announces jobs for teachers to work in Kyrgyzstan Russian Ministry of Education announces jobs for teachers to work in Kyrgyzstan