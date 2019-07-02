Turkey abolishes work permit fee for Kyrgyzstanis

Turkey reduced the cost of drawing up documents necessary for work in the country for citizens of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

Such an agreement was reached earlier in the framework of the official visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Chingiz Aidarbekov to Turkey.

«In particular, the Ministry of Family, Labor and Social Services of Turkey abolished a work permit fee. Previously, it was $ 220, this amount included $ 17 for a value document. After the changes have been made, such a permit will be paid by a direct employer in Turkey,» the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

The ministry informs that the cost of the total package of documents necessary for work in Turkey is $ 80 at the Embassy of Turkey in Bishkek and it includes the following services:

Work visa issue — $ 30 (in accordance with previously reached agreements);

Visa Center service fee (outsourcing services) — $ 50.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that at the beginning of this year, citizens of Kyrgyzstan paid $ 283 to work in Turkey.