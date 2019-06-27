15:15
Financial police detain 17 current customs officers in 2018

The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan detained 17 officers of the Customs Service in 2018. Head of the Investigation Department of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes Eldiyar Aiylchiev announced at a coordination meeting on corruption issues.

According to him, all criminal cases against customs officers were sent to court.

«In 2018, the state service investigated 230 corruption and official crimes. At least 72 criminal cases were sent to court, 18 were handed over to other bodies, 3 were combined, 85 more were suspended for various reasons. New mechanisms are needed to detect corruption at any level,» Eldiyar Aiylchiev said.
