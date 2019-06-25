16:01
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Dangerous nitrates found in imported watermelons and melons in Kyrgyzstan

The State Inspectorate for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Safety of Kyrgyzstan asks to tighten control over the import of watermelons and melons from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. Official letter of the head of the inspectorate Kalys Zhumakanov to the Ministry of Agriculture says.

Check in the markets found out that the content of nitrates in imported watermelons and melons exceeded the norm. It is dangerous to human health.

Earlier it was reported that watermelons and melons imported from neighboring countries were sold in the markets of Osh region. Concentration of nitrates in watermelons and melons exceeds the norm 15 times. The cost of melons is from 30 to 100 soms, and watermelons — from 100 to 140 soms.

According to Erkin Kadyrov, the Head of the City Plant Quarantine Department, watermelons and melons are brought from Tajikistan through Batken region.

«We are responsible for Osh region. Watermelons and melons were not imported through Dostuk post in Kara-Suu district. Most likely, they were delivered through Batken. In the last 16 days, at least 294 tons of tomatoes, 574.7 tons of carrots, 4.7 tons of eggplants, 7.7 tons of bell pepper, 5.9 tons of chili pepper, 1.5 tons of cabbage, 21.2 tons of cucumbers, as well as 38.4 tons of apples, 480.1 tons of apricots, 199 tons of cherries, 33.5 tons of peaches, 56.8 tons of nectarines and 1.3 tons of grapes have been brought from Uzbekistan. Vegetables and fruit, which are delivered through Dostuk post, are being checked,» he stressed.
link:
views: 111
Print
Related
Import of goods to Kyrgyzstan without certificates reduces by 90 percent
Russia bans import of over 300 tons of goods from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan
Import of over 200 tons of goods from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan to Russia banned
Russia bans import of batch of goods from Kyrgyzstan
Russia bans import of 440.15 tons of products from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan
Renault Magnum truck illegally imported into Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan bans import of 20 tons of grapes from Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz customs officers prevent illegal import of expensive car
Import of goods from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan into Orenburg Oblast banned
Russia bans import of 40 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan for week
Popular
Supporters gather near Almazbek Atambayev’s house in Koi-Tash Supporters gather near Almazbek Atambayev’s house in Koi-Tash
Financial police find no property of the Matraimovs abroad Financial police find no property of the Matraimovs abroad
Kyrgyzstan takes 20th place in world basketball ranking Kyrgyzstan takes 20th place in world basketball ranking
Seizure of heroin in Germany. Investigative check started Seizure of heroin in Germany. Investigative check started