Expert: Developments around Raiym Matraimov - aggravation of situation

«When they hit Matraimov, they are aiming at the current leadership of the country,» an expert Sheradil Baktygulov said today during a round table discussion «Corruption in Gun Sights of Politics» at 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the rapid developments around Raiymbek Matraimov make us think about what is happening in the republic. The expert is confident that there is the process of aggravation of the situation in the state now.

«One can treat Raiymbek Matraimov differently. But it is important to understand that the division into north and south is being made purposefully now. It is unacceptable. Those informational attacks that are currently being made are driving a wedge between the clans,» he stressed.

At the same time, Sheradil Baktygulov stressed: the story of Raiymbek Matraimov shows that public opinion needs a target, not human rights. Corruption becomes a tool of politics now. Therefore, any attempt to act according to the law causes resentment.

«Citizens are becoming a bargaining chip. The political storm works in favor of the politicians, but such a situation may eventually lead us to a dead end,» the expert summed up.