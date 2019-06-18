14:40
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Expert: Developments around Raiym Matraimov - aggravation of situation

«When they hit Matraimov, they are aiming at the current leadership of the country,» an expert Sheradil Baktygulov said today during a round table discussion «Corruption in Gun Sights of Politics» at 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the rapid developments around Raiymbek Matraimov make us think about what is happening in the republic. The expert is confident that there is the process of aggravation of the situation in the state now.

«One can treat Raiymbek Matraimov differently. But it is important to understand that the division into north and south is being made purposefully now. It is unacceptable. Those informational attacks that are currently being made are driving a wedge between the clans,» he stressed.

At the same time, Sheradil Baktygulov stressed: the story of Raiymbek Matraimov shows that public opinion needs a target, not human rights. Corruption becomes a tool of politics now. Therefore, any attempt to act according to the law causes resentment.

«Citizens are becoming a bargaining chip. The political storm works in favor of the politicians, but such a situation may eventually lead us to a dead end,» the expert summed up.
link:
views: 17
Print
Related
Brother of Raiymbek Matraimov dismissed from financial police
Raiym Matraimov becomes defendant in criminal case
Prime Minister instructs to speed up inspection of Raiymbek Matraimov’s property
Raiymbek Matraimov not to return to work in the Customs Service
SDPK: White House is behind appeal of Raiymbek Matraimov
Raiym Matraimov voices cause of conflict with Almazbek Atambayev
Queue at border. Roza Otunbayeva about Raiym-millionaire factor
Financial police checking property of Raiymbek Matraimov for 2 months
Financial police check property of Raiymbek Matraimov
Court reinstates Raiymbek Matraimov in office of deputy head of Customs
Popular
Three foreign human rights defenders not allowed to enter Kyrgyzstan Three foreign human rights defenders not allowed to enter Kyrgyzstan
President declares 2021 Year of Friendship and Culture of Kyrgyzstan and India President declares 2021 Year of Friendship and Culture of Kyrgyzstan and India
Deputies ready to listen to ex-president Almazbek Atambayev Deputies ready to listen to ex-president Almazbek Atambayev
Farmers get 4.2 billion soms as concessional loans in 2019 Farmers get 4.2 billion soms as concessional loans in 2019