Management of the National Academy Manas and Chingiz Aitmatov was appointed. Press service of the Government of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev signed orders appointing Topchubek Turgunaliev the President and Eldar Aitmatov — the Vice President of the state institution.

Recall, the Academy was established on February 1, 2019 for «preserving and promotion, comprehensive and in-depth research of Manas epic, the Kyrgyz epic culture in general, the artistic, humanistic, philosophical and ethical heritage of Chingiz Aitmatov, which has worldwide significance.»