Cancer-stricken craftswomen make tote bags for participants of SCO summit

Cancer-stricken craftswomen made tote bags for participants of the SCO summit in Bishkek. Head of Together against Cancer Public Foundation Gulmira Abdyrazakova told 24.kg news agency.

«These bags were made at Kurdash sewing workshop. We are proud that it was our women who created them — Shaiyr ezhe, Zhyldyz, another Zhyldyz, Taalaykul, Aisalkyn and the volunteer Zharkynai. We hope the guests of the SCO summit will be satisfied with their quality,» Gulmira Abdyrazakova told.

Kurdash group was created a year ago. It consists of cancer patients. They spend the money earned on treatment.

«The customer approved our sketch, we selected color and design suitable for the summit. Our craftswomen sewed 50 bags for the participants in a few days,» Gulmira Abdyrazakova added.
